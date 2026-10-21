/Ukraine's drone revolution: Ukraine's drone war forces rapid changes in weapon design

Ukraine's evolving drone warfare is driving rapid changes in modern weapon design, reshaping military strategies and defence technology on the battlefield. The widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes has pushed Ukraine and other countries to adapt their military equipment and counter-drone systems. From low-cost drones to electronic warfare tools and advanced air-defence technologies, the conflict is highlighting the need for faster innovation and greater battlefield flexibility. Ukraine's drone revolution is also prompting defence manufacturers worldwide to rethink how weapons are designed, tested, and deployed in modern warfare.