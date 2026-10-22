/Saudi security crisis tests Egypt's regional strategy

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 21:21 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 21:21 IST
Egypt is navigating a growing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as conflicting agendas in Yemen, Sudan and across the region complicate its strategic choices. Cairo relies on the UAE for liquidity and major investment deals, while Saudi Arabia remains crucial to its regional security calculations. With neutrality becoming harder to maintain, can Egypt balance both Gulf rivals while protecting its economic interests and national security?