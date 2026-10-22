/Ministry of External Affairs: 3,000 stranded pilgrims return to India

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 19:21 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 19:21 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that around 3,000 stranded Indian pilgrims have returned safely to India. The development highlights the government’s efforts to assist Indian nationals facing travel disruptions abroad and facilitate their safe return. Indian authorities have been coordinating with relevant agencies to support affected pilgrims and address travel-related challenges. The MEA continues to monitor the situation and provide assistance to Indians requiring support overseas.