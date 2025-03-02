A resident of Castle Camps in Cambridgeshire placed an upside-down figure in a pothole on Haverhill Road to highlight ongoing road maintenance issues. The large pothole, located near the Suffolk border, has been present for eight months, according to local reports.

Advertisment

James Coxall, a 41-year-old carpenter, created the display using old clothes, rags, and wooden supports. The figure, dressed in jeans and colourful shoes, was positioned upside down in the water-filled pothole and secured with a brick. Coxall said the shoes were intended for donation but were used for the display before being given away.

Also read: ‘Don’t take the bait’: Zelensky was warned hours before White House spat with Trump

The pothole is one of several on Haverhill Road, a route that is not particularly busy but requires drivers to stop or drive through the damaged section when faced with oncoming traffic. Coxall stated that residents have been dealing with the issue for months without resolution.

Advertisment

He shared an image of the display on social media, posting it in the "Odd Things Around Cambridge" group and a local Haverhill community page. He described the action as a lighthearted way to draw attention to the problem and noted that local residents had responded positively.

Also read: Vidya Balan alerts fans about her fake AI-generated videos: ' No involvement in creating or distributing'

Cambridgeshire County Council, in response to the concerns, stated that a highways officer would inspect the road and carry out repairs as needed. The council also encouraged residents to report road defects using its online reporting system.

Advertisment

Potholes have been an ongoing concern in various parts of the UK, with local authorities facing challenges in addressing road maintenance issues. In recent years, residents in multiple areas have taken similar creative approaches to highlight the need for urgent repairs.