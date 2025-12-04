/Young internet users turning to voice chats for daily interaction

Voice-based communication Voice-based communication is becoming a routine part of how many young people connect online. Instead of typing long messages or joining crowded social feeds, a growing number of users now prefer speaking directly through audio rooms and short voice chats. Several recent studies on digital habits in India, including reports from industry trackers such as Data.ai and Redseer, note a steady rise in time spent on voice-first apps, especially among people aged 18 to 30.

Researchers studying digital behaviour say that voice chats feel more natural and less demanding than video calls. They also point out that many young people, especially in non-metro regions, use inexpensive phones with limited typing comfort, making voice a more practical choice. Additionally, most of voice conversations allow users to express tone and emotion more easily, something text often fails to capture. FRND, an audio-based social platform launched in 2019, is one example of this shift. As per the figures shared by the company in its latest usage summary, the app records around 29 million conversations each month. These interactions mostly come from smaller cities and towns, where young users often look for simple and low-pressure ways to talk to others. The app runs in ten Indian languages, which helps it reach students, first-time internet users, and people who feel more comfortable speaking than typing.