Twitter takeover LIVE updates | Elon Musk allows staff from his other companies to work at Twitter

Elon Musk is on the path to revamp Twitter Photograph: Reuters
Barely a week has passed since taking control of Twitter, and Elon Musk seems to have set some audacious deadlines to revamp the social media giant. From setting up a Twitter Blue tick subscription plan to threatening employees with job cuts if they fail to meet his deadlines, the 'Chief Twit' is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to make the social media app a beacon of absolute free speech.
Nov 02, 2022, 12:14 PM (IST)
Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022
Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022
I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022
Nov 02, 2022, 12:11 PM (IST)
Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.— Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022
I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga
Nov 02, 2022, 12:10 PM (IST)
According to reports, Elon Musk has sought help from Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin technology executive, to revamp the newly-owned Twitter platform.
Krishnan, who used to work at Twitter earlier, has been a general partner at the Silicon Valley venture capital Andreessen Horowitz.
Krishnan has created and overseen various mobile ad projects for Snapchat and Facebook.
Nov 02, 2022, 11:13 AM (IST)
Nov 02, 2022, 11:08 AM (IST)
Musk authorises staff of his other companies, including Tesla, to work for Twitter amid resignations
Twitter's top ad, tech and marketing officials announced their exit in response to Elon Musk acquiring the microblogging platform.
This is not the first time the officials are leaving. Soon after Musk took over the social media platform, CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were fired. As per media reports, the three officials are expected to get a severance of nearly $122 million.
Nov 02, 2022, 11:03 AM (IST)
Hateful content has skyrocketed since Elon Musk closed the $44 billiondeal.
According to Network Contagion Research Institute, which identifies "cyber-social threats", the use of the n-word has increased by nearly 500 per cent on Twitter.
A coalition of more than 40 advocacy organizations including the NAACP and Free Press sent an open letter to Twitter's top 20 advertisers on Tuesday, asking them to pull their ads if Musk guts content moderation on the platform.
Nov 02, 2022, 10:56 AM (IST)
Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
Nov 02, 2022, 10:55 AM (IST)
Accodring to CNBC, engineers and other employees at Twitter have been told to work 12 hours a day and 7 days a week to meet the tight November deadline set by ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk.
The employees have not been promised compensatory time, pay for overtime or even job security.
Nov 02, 2022, 10:51 AM (IST)
Musk has authorised employees from his other companies to work at Twitter, a report in CNBC reopirts quoting internal documents.
These include 50 employees from Tesla, mostly from the Autopilot team, two from the Boring Company and one from Neuralink, the outlet further said, adding that it reviewed internal documents