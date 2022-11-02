Live Now

Twitter takeover LIVE updates | Elon Musk allows staff from his other companies to work at Twitter

California Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 12:14 PM(IST)

Elon Musk is on the path to revamp Twitter  Photograph: Reuters

Barely a week has passed since taking control of Twitter, and Elon Musk seems to have set some audacious deadlines to revamp the social media giant. From setting up a Twitter Blue tick subscription plan to threatening employees with job cuts if they fail to meet his deadlines, the 'Chief Twit' is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to make the social media app a beacon of absolute free speech.

Nov 02, 2022, 12:14 PM (IST)

Several Hollywood celebs have announced to quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Nov 02, 2022, 12:11 PM (IST)

Sriram Krishnan later took to Twitter to confirm his involvment
Nov 02, 2022, 12:10 PM (IST)

This Indian techie helping Elon Musk to revamp Twitter

Former Facebook and Snap exec Sriram Krishnan is joining Twitter to work on product - VoxAccording to reports, Elon Musk has sought help from Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin technology executive, to revamp the newly-owned Twitter platform.

Krishnan, who used to work at Twitter earlier, has been a general partner at the Silicon Valley venture capital Andreessen Horowitz.

Krishnan has created and overseen various mobile ad projects for Snapchat and Facebook.

Nov 02, 2022, 11:14 AM (IST)

WION Fineprint | Is Elon Musk biting off more than he can chew?

Nov 02, 2022, 11:13 AM (IST)

WION Business News | Elon Musk: Tech visionary turned social media king

Nov 02, 2022, 11:08 AM (IST)

Musk authorises staff of his other companies, including Tesla, to work for Twitter amid resignations

Twitter's top ad, tech and marketing officials announced their exit in response to Elon Musk acquiring the microblogging platform. 

This is not the first time the officials are leaving. Soon after Musk took over the social media platform, CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were fired. As per media reports, the three officials are expected to get a severance of nearly $122 million.

Nov 02, 2022, 11:03 AM (IST)

Hateful content skyrocketed on Twitter since Elon Musk took charge

Hateful content has skyrocketed since Elon Musk closed the $44 billiondeal.

According to Network Contagion Research Institute, which identifies "cyber-social threats", the use of the n-word has increased by nearly 500 per cent on Twitter.

A coalition of more than 40 advocacy organizations including the NAACP and Free Press sent an open letter to Twitter's top 20 advertisers on Tuesday, asking them to pull their ads if Musk guts content moderation on the platform.

Nov 02, 2022, 10:56 AM (IST)

Elon Musk to charge $8 a month for Twitter verification
Nov 02, 2022, 10:55 AM (IST)

Musk tells Twitter engineers work 12-hour shift for 7 days or get else fired

Accodring to CNBC, engineers and other employees at Twitter have been told to work 12 hours a day and 7 days a week to meet the tight November deadline set by ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk.

The employees have not been promised compensatory time, pay for overtime or even job security. 

Nov 02, 2022, 10:51 AM (IST)

Elon Musk allows staff from his other companies to work at Twitter

Musk has authorised employees from his other companies to work at Twitter, a report in CNBC reopirts quoting internal documents.

These include 50 employees from Tesla, mostly from the Autopilot team, two from the Boring Company and one from Neuralink, the outlet further said, adding that it reviewed internal documents



