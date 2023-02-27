Twitter job cut: Latest mass layoff sees 200 employees fired, says report

Elon Musk owned social media giant Twitter has again opted for mass layoffs. As per a report in The New York Times (NYT), Twitter has axed jobs of at least 200 employees. This comes to about 10 per cent of around 2000 employees who were working for the micro-blogging platform before the latest round job cuts. NYT has quoted unnamed sources to report the development. Twitter has fired people in multiple rounds of mass layoffs since October 2022 when Elon Musk took over the company.

The latest round of layoffs has come a week after Twitter reportedly made it difficult for its employees to communicate with each other. Slack, the internal messaging platform that Twitter used was taken offline.

As per the report, those fired include data scientists, product managers and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability.

Twitter has appeared to struggle since its takeover by Musk. Musk acquired the company for $44 billion. The billionaire, who is perceived by many to subscribe to opinions leaning towards the political right, has attempted to cut costs by way of mass layoffs. The platform is still struggling to lure back advertisers who are reportedly worried about the stability of the company.

Musk, who claims to be a 'free speech absolutist,' came under fire after the platform chose to deactivate the account of a user who used information in public domain to track Musk's private jet. The criticism was sharper when Twitter appeared to suspend accounts of journalists who reported on the matter. Musk was seen as someone attempting to stifle free speech.

There hasn't been any immediate reaction from Twitter over the latest mass layoffs.

In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure.

The Information reported that the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in revenue following Musk's takeover and further whittle down staff.

Musk in November said that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

(With inputs from agencies)

