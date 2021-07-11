To comply with new rules, Twitter appoints grievance officer in India

Days after designating a chief compliance officer, Twitter Inc's India unit appointed a resident grievance officer to meet new IT rules in the country.



On Sunday, the US social media firm's website showed Vinay Prakash as the new grievance officer. It also gave his contact details and procedures for users to report potential violations of its terms.



Twitter had told an Indian court on Thursday, it would appoint an interim grievance officer to comply with the new rules. It had also said it planned to make a final appointment for the job in eight weeks.



The new IT rules, which became effective end-May, are aimed at regulating content on social media. It also looks to make firms act more swiftly on legal requests to remove posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.



