/These 3 hypercars can go from 0–100 km/h in under 2 seconds - check details

Rimac Nevera: The fastest electric car

The Rimac Nevera, made by Croatian electric car company Rimac Automobili, as of now holds the title of the fastest electric vehicle (EV) in the world when it comes to acceleration. As mentioned on Top Gear and Motor1,the Nevera can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.66 seconds.

It runs on four electric motors, one for each wheel, and produces around 1,914 horsepower. The Nevera has a top speed of 412 km/h and can cover up to 500 kilometres on a full charge. It also comes with advanced torque vectoring and carbon-ceramic brakes to help handle its speed safely.

Rimac Nevera: The fastest electric car Photograph: (Rimac)

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170:

While most of the quickest cars today are electric, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 stands out.It also claims a 0 to 100 km/h time of 1.66 seconds, according to Dodge and Car and Driver. This makes it the fastest petrol-powered production car when it comes to acceleration.

It is powered by a6.2-litre V8 engine producing over 1,025 horsepower, which makes it one of the most powerful production cars ever made. Dodge says the Demon 170 delivers the highest G-force ever recorded in a road-legal car at launch.

Pininfarina Battista: Italian electric performance

Another electric hypercar in the list is the Pininfarina Battista, developed by Automobili Pininfarina in Italy. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.86 seconds, as per an official press release cited by Autocar and Top Gear.

Rimac Nevera produces nearly 1,900 horsepower. What sets it apart is its design with sleek Italian styling and luxury detailing. The Battista combines EV performance with high-end craftsmanship and is among the fastest accelerating production EVs in the world.

Speed is just the start