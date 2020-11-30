Spotify testing Instagram-like Stories feature

Swedish music streaming service Spotify is testing a new Instagram-style Stories feature for its playlists.



The Stories feature was seen on Spotify`s Christmas Hits playlist on both iOS and Android apps.



Spotify confirmed the new feature to Engadget, saying it was a test.



"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.



"Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time."



On its Christmas Hits playlist, a series of artists including Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix use short video clips to share personal anecdotes about the festive period.



The videos can be accessed from an icon on the top left of each supported playlist.



Stories made its debut on Snapchat and were later embraced by Facebook-owned Instagram. Now, several online platforms have this feature including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and even LinkedIn.



Last year, Spotify was first spotted working on a Stories feature for artists.