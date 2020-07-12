SpaceX delays launch of 57 mini-satellites

SpaceX has delayed the launch of a rocket due to take 57 mini-satellites into space as part of plan to build a global broadband internet system.

The company tweeted that it was postponing the 10th Starlink mission "to allow more time for checkouts." It said it was working to identify a new launch window.

The mission had been postponed before also.

The Falcon 9 rocket taking the satellites was also due to have carried two satellites from BlackSky, a SpaceX customer. Saturday's aborted flight would have been SpaceX's third Starlink satellite launch in less than two months.

Elon Musk's California-based company has so far received US authorization to launch 12,000 satellites in several different orbits, and it has applied to launch as many as 30,000 more.