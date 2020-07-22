Russia successfully holds flight test of 3D-printed aircraft engine

Moscow, Russia Jul 22, 2020

Russia has for the first time conducted a successful flight test of a 3D-printed aircraft engine, and its production is scheduled for 2021-2022. 

The press service of the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry told Sputnik: "Russia has for the first time conducted flight tests of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing."

The flight tests were held at Kazanbash aviation center in Tatarstan.

In December 2019, the foundation reported successful bench tests of small-sized gas turbine aircraft engines made using 3D printing technology.