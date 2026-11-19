The PlayStation Network is back online after an outage disrupted users just hours before the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The timing raised concerns among players who had preloaded the highly anticipated game and were waiting for it to unlock.

Sony's service status page showed all services running by 9:18 pm ET on November 18, according to reports. That was less than three hours before GTA 6 was scheduled to become available to players on the US East Coast.

The disruption affected PlayStation's gaming and social services, with users reporting problems signing in, launching games and connecting to online features. Sony did not publicly identify the cause of the outage.

What happened during the PlayStation Network outage?

Sony acknowledged the disruption on Wednesday, November 18, through its PlayStation Service Status page. The company warned users: "You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible." The notice covered services across PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita and the web. This meant the problem was not limited to players preparing to launch GTA 6 on the latest PlayStation console. Reports on Downdetector, which tracks user-submitted complaints, also increased during the disruption. However, such reports do not necessarily represent confirmed service failures.

Why the timing mattered for GTA 6 players

The outage came on the final evening before GTA 6's November 19 release. Rockstar Games scheduled the digital launch for midnight local time across regions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This meant players in different time zones received access at different local times. Many players had already downloaded the game in advance. Rockstar opened digital preloads on November 10, allowing users to install the game before launch day.

The download requires up to 212 GB of available storage, depending on the device. Preloading helps avoid waiting for a large download after the game becomes available, but it does not prevent problems caused by network or account-service disruptions.

Was PlayStation Network down again after GTA 6 launched?

There was another brief disruption reported on November 19, after the game became available in the US. Sony's status data was reported to have shown problems with gaming and social services, which were subsequently marked as resolved. However, neither Sony nor Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6's launch caused either incident. The exact reason for the disruptions remains unclear.