Now you can play cloud-based games on Facebook!

On Monday, Facebook Inc launched a cloud gaming feature on its Facebook platform. The free service allows users to play and stream games without downloading them.

The catalogue includes racing behemoth Asphalt: 9 Legends, and WWE SuperCard. The best part? You don't need to download the games to play them!

''We recently had 200,000 people playing our cloud-streamed games per week in limited regions, so while it’s not exactly a secret, I’m excited to lay out what we’re building'', the company announced in its blog post.

"We're not spinning off a separate cloud gaming service," the company announced in a blog post.

All cloud-based games can now be played on Facebook's gaming tab, or its news feed.

The new feature, however, is a small-scale addition, and does not look like it will be competing directly with Google's Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce NOW, or Amazon's Luna, that are looking to penetrate the high-end gaming market.

''No special hardware or controllers needed – your hands are the controllers since we’re launching with native mobile games. And you can play these games with a mouse and keyboard on desktop'', the blog post said.

Available to Android and web users, the feature will soon be available on iOS as well.

"Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource," the company said. Facebook also added that it is unsure about launching the games on Apple's App Store, claiming it may not be the most "viable'' path.

''More than 380 million people play games each month on Facebook, and people will play cloud-streamed games right alongside those playing instant games in HTML5. And if we do our jobs right, you won’t notice how the games are delivered", the blog post added.