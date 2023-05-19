Microsoft broke rules for developers, says Twitter

Social media giant Twitter on Thursday (May 18) accused Microsoft of breaking its rules for developers who access the platform's data, reported AFP. The news agency said that it had seen copy of a letter.

"Microsoft may have been in violation of multiple provisions of the Agreement for an extended period of time," read the letter signed by Musk attorney Alex Spiro and sent to Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

According to the letter, Microsoft stopped accessing Twitter data in April and did not opt to pay fees Elon Musk demanded from develpors for APIs (application programming interfaces) that engage with the platform.

As per the letter, Twitter has called on Microsoft to identify all Twitter content that has been in its control during the past two years. Twitter has also asked Microsoft to identify how the data was stored and whar had been done with it. Microsoft confirms AFP said that Microsoft had confirmed receiving a letter from a law firm representing Twitter.

"We will review these questions and respond appropriately," a Microsoft spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We look forward to continuing our long term partnership with the company."

In the letter, Twitter said it is looking into whether Microsoft crossed the "reasonable request volume". This may constitute :abusive usage"

The letter reportedly said that Twitter wants the information by June 7.

The demand from Twitter has come as Elon Musk is looking to generate revenue by making developers pay for Twitter platform access. This access was free prior to Musk took over.

Musk is also out to counter Microsoft and Google with his recently-established X.AI artificial intelligence corporation based in the US state of Nevada, according to business documents.

Last month, Musk had tweeted accusing Microsoft of illegally using Twitter data to train artificial intelligence. 'lawsuit time' he had written.

Big tech companies like Google, Meta and Microsoft have spent years working on AI systems -- previously known as machine learning or big data -- to help with translations, search and targeted advertising.

Microsoft is now investing in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which is the blockbuster AI tool that was open for everyone to use.

Since taking over Twitter in late October, Musk has repeatedly courted controversy, sacking most of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.

(With inputs from agencies)

