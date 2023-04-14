'Leaked' Tesla Model 3 photo hints at changed design of the car

A photo doing rounds on social media, particularly Reddit is being called a design update of Tesla's popular Model 3. The photo shows a black car, half-hidden by a cover. So is this how future Tesla Model 3 cars would look? We don't know for sure as Tesla did not immediately comment on the 'leaked' photo. The revamped bumper of the car has led some redditers to compare it with a Roadster.

Model 3 deliveries began in 2017. There hasn't been a major change in its design since then. In 2021, Tesla upgraded the console, wheels and range of Model 3 in 2021. Next big update in Tesla Model 3 is reportedly called Project Highland.

In the 'leaked' photo, the bumper of the car doesn't sport the fat lip current Model 3 cars have. The car does not feature fog lights but the headlight assembly design is different. Wheels are apparently two-tone. The dashboard is either curved or the design has apparently been tweaked in order for it to be closer to the driver.

Though Tesla has made some tweaks in its cars, it is yet to go for a major upgrade in design. Only exception is Model S which lost its faux radiator grill and front of the car had a new design in 2016.