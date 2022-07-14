Is Twitter down? Users report serious access problems

You are not alone if you are struggling to satisfy your daily — or minutely! — Twitter craving. Right now, a lot of folks are reporting problems. A brief look at Downdetector reveals that Twitter has been having problems for some time, with users saying that they are unable to access the Twitter website.







According to Down Detector, hundreds of users began experiencing problems on the social media platform after 1pm. The majority of reported issues (38%) are related to using the Twitter app, closely followed by problems with the website (35%) in terms of reported concerns.



The heatmap for India reveals that Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad are the main reporting cities for instances. The reports of the service disruption have received no response from Twitter.

