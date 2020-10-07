Instagram turns 10: How to customise icon on Android and iPhone

Instagram needs no introduction. The photo sharing app is the go to app for millions across the world to flaunt their style, make funny videos, or even support a cause. Instagram has given many taste of fame they never thought they'd get. These influencers have thousands of followers from across the world. Instagram changed the online game and it has turned 10. The iconic app went though many changes over the years. And now its taking a look back at its previous avatars.

Long before it was a globe spanning mega-phenomenon, Instagram had a classic look. A polaroid camera adorned the icon of the app. There is a special fan following for the classic icon. Instagram's icon underwent many changes after the owners decided to ditch the polaroid cam. And all these icons are now available again.

Here's how to change Instagram icon