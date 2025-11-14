/India comes to the AI fray: Billionaire Pearl Kapur creates Kyvex to redefine intelligent research

India has moved strongly into the realm of AI worldwide with the introduction of Kyvex, a third-generation AI solution Finder company created by a billionaire entrepreneur, Pearl Kapur. Kyvex, which is meant to compete with ChatGPT and Perplexity, would make the experience different in terms of how a user engages with information by ensuring accuracy, transparency, and comprehensive contextual information.

In contrast to the traditional chatbots that are highly dependent on the available databases, Kyvex is based on its own proprietary large language model (LLM) created solely by the Indian engineers and researchers. This is an in-house model that is better suited to research, accurate information, and interpretive intelligence and is not simply a chatbot but an intelligent knowledge partner designed to aid students, professionals and inquisitive minds around the globe.

The project has attracted the interest of the most prominent academic and technological leaders of India such as Prof. Ramgopal Rao, former Director of IIT Delhi and Prof. PP Chakrabarti, former director of IIT Kharagpur. Their participation gives credence and richness to the vision of Kyvex to create the presence of India in the global AI innovation sphere. As of now, available on its web platform, Kyvex is ready to be released on Android, iOS, and browser extensions, making its use available to millions of people. Founder and CEO Pearl Kapur says Kyvex is not just a platform, but a movement to make every person intelligent, ethical and open with what they know. We intend to make India the center of the international AI development.

Kyvex belongs to an emerging generation of Indian startups that are transforming the deep-tech ecosystem through a lens of innovation that is based on academic prowess and that has a goal of including everyone in the use of technology. Its open-source protocol will shortly allow software developers, teachers and companies to incorporate AI tools into their systems - the divide between research and practice. Kyvex, Made in India, is an Indian spirit of Indian ingenuity and digital independence, to the world. In its development, it will become a beacon of excellence in the world, with its AI practices serving legitimate learning, research and open information exchange in the contemporary world.