/GTA 6: Is Jason secretly an undercover cop infiltrating Vice City? The wild theory explained

GTA 6 is already one of the most anticipated games of the decade, but fans are now debating a question Rockstar Games has not answered: what if Jason Duval is not who he appears to be?

One theory spreading online suggests that Jason could secretly be an undercover cop, sent into Vice City’s criminal world to infiltrate drug networks and bring them down from inside. There is currently no official confirmation that this is part of GTA 6’s story. It remains a fan theory. But Jason’s background has given players plenty of material to speculate about.

Why fans suspect Jason is undercover

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Rockstar has confirmed that the game follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals whose lives become increasingly connected.

Lucia learned to fight from her father and is fiercely protective of her family. Jason, meanwhile, grew up around criminals and spent his teenage years trying to escape that life. He later joined the Army. After leaving the military, he reportedly began working for drug runners in the Leonida Keys.

That final detail has caught the attention of fans. The theory argues that Jason’s military experience could make his sudden move into the drug trade more complicated than it appears. Instead of simply looking for work, he could be using the criminal world as cover for a larger mission. If true, Jason would have to gain the trust of criminals while secretly working against them.

Could Jason betray Lucia?

The theory becomes much darker when Lucia enters the picture. Some fans speculate that Jason could eventually hide his true identity from Lucia, or even betray her when his supposed mission reaches its final stage. That could create a major emotional twist. The pair may appear to be partners fighting their way through Vice City, while one of them could secretly be playing an entirely different game. It would also fit the darker themes that Rockstar has explored in previous Grand Theft Auto stories.

But there is one big problem

There is no evidence confirming the theory.