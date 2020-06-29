Government to launch an e-marketplace exclusively for tribal sellers

The government will launch a specialised e-marketplace for tribal artisans this Independence Day, connecting them to a larger national and international market.

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) staff, along with state government officials, will train the artisans and help them register on the website.

"We will launch the website – Tribes India e-Mart – on Independence Day on August 15. It will be similar to selling your products on e-commerce giants Amazon or Flipkart. The difference is just that it will be only for tribals,” Managing Director of TRIFED Praveer Krishna said.

TRIFED, which was set up in 1987, functions under the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry. The campaign is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).



Also Read: Government makes it mandatory for sellers to mention 'country of origin' on products for GeM

The products of tribal sellers will undergo a strict quality check and a committee will fix prices for each item. There will be local collection centres from where the products will be supplied across the country.

Last week, the government procurement portal GeM has made it mandatory for sellers to mention ''country of origin'' on products they wish to sell through the platform, a move aimed at promoting Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India)

Government e-Marketplace (GEM) has also enabled a provision for the indication of the percentage of local content in products with a view to promote Make in India.



(With inputs from PTI)