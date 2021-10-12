Google's email service Gmail suffers outage in India

Google's email service Gmail is reportedly down in some parts of India with users unable to receive and or send emails.

The development comes after Facebook was down last week as users were also unable to load their Instagram feeds. Whatsapp was also down for several users.

Down Detector which records real-time outages on the internet informed that 68 per cent users were facing issues with Gmail with at least 18 per cent who reported server problems and another 14 per cent users who were facing login issues.

(With inputs from Agencies)