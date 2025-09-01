/Future of learning: Will AI support or replace teachers?

AI tutors are already being tested in classrooms. A Harvard University study found that college students learning physics with an AI tutor performed about twice as well as those in live lectures. Students also said the AI lessons were more engaging and motivating. The AI system, built on GPT, gave instant feedback and allowed flexible learning at any time.

AI cannot replace Teachers

Yet, teachers bring unique strengths. Educators highlight that teachers provide emotional support, mentorship, and encouragement that AI cannot match. A teacher can notice if a child is struggling, offer motivation, and inspire creativity and critical thinking, which is one of the fundamental of learning and improving.

A Middle Path