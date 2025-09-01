/Future of learning: Will AI support or replace teachers?

AI tutors are showing big promise in classrooms, with Harvard studies saying students learn faster and feel more engaged. but experts agree teachers remain vital for guidance and creativity. How will the future of learning balance AI and teachers? know more below.
AI tutors are already being tested in classrooms. A Harvard University study found that college students learning physics with an AI tutor performed about twice as well as those in live lectures. Students also said the AI lessons were more engaging and motivating. The AI system, built on GPT, gave instant feedback and allowed flexible learning at any time.
Yet, teachers bring unique strengths. Educators highlight that teachers provide emotional support, mentorship, and encouragement that AI cannot match. A teacher can notice if a child is struggling, offer motivation, and inspire creativity and critical thinking, which is one of the fundamental of learning and improving.
Many experts suggest AI should support, not replace, teachers. For example, AI can grade routine work or create practice exercises, freeing teachers for discussions and deeper problem-solving. As Harvard researchers noted, AI can help students prepare better for class, but “critical thinking skills” must still be taught by a teacher or mentors.
In the future, AI and teachers will likely work together