Twitter takeover LIVE updates | Elon Musk to enable edit option for all Twitter users by this week

Reports are going around that Elon Musk intends to lay off around 3,700 employees at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce in a bid to cut costs. Meanwhile, the $8 Blue Subscription plan, announced by the 'Chief Twit', is being heavily criticised by netizens, inviting a witty retort from the Tesla chief.
Nov 03, 2022, 12:14 PM (IST)
According to reports, Elon Musk might enable the Edit button for all Twitters users very soon.
The changes are likely to be reflected as early as this week, reports the Verge.
Nov 03, 2022, 12:12 PM (IST)
Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
Nov 03, 2022, 10:54 AM (IST)
'How to delete Twitter' surged by 500 per cent in the past week, ever since Elon Musk took charge of the microblogging site, according to experts security firm VPNOverview.
Analysing the Google search engine data, the firm said that Twitter users are leaving the platform.
Apart from that, searches for 'boycott Twitter' are also up 4,800 per cent in the last seven days, from October 26 to November 2.
Nov 03, 2022, 10:51 AM (IST)
Nov 03, 2022, 10:49 AM (IST)
Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022
Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
Nov 03, 2022, 10:46 AM (IST)
After New York Times, now Bloomberg has reported that Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter in a bid to cut costs.
Twitter's new owner will inform the staff affected on Friday, according to the report, which has cited people familiar with the matter..
Bloomberg also reported that Musk intends to reverse the social media company's existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office though some exceptions could be made