Live Now

Twitter takeover LIVE updates | Elon Musk to enable edit option for all Twitter users by this week

WION Web Team New Delhi Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:32 PM(IST)

Elon Musk Photograph: AFP

Follow Us

highlights

Reports are going around that Elon Musk intends to lay off around 3,700 employees at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce in a bid to cut costs. Meanwhile, the $8 Blue Subscription plan, announced by the 'Chief Twit', is being heavily criticised by netizens, inviting a witty retort from the Tesla chief.

Follow all the related updates on WION.

Nov 03, 2022, 12:14 PM (IST)

Elon Musk to enable edit for option for all Twitter users

According to reports, Elon Musk might enable the Edit button for all Twitters users very soon.
 

The changes are likely to be reflected as early as this week, reports the Verge.

 

Nov 03, 2022, 12:12 PM (IST)

Elon Musk says Twitter is the most interesting place
×

 

Nov 03, 2022, 10:54 AM (IST)

'How to delete Twitter' trends after Elon Musk takeover

'How to delete Twitter' surged by 500 per cent in the past week, ever since Elon Musk took charge of the microblogging site, according to experts security firm VPNOverview.

Analysing the Google search engine data, the firm said that Twitter users are leaving the platform.

Apart from that, searches for 'boycott Twitter' are also up 4,800 per cent in the last seven days, from October 26 to November 2. 

Nov 03, 2022, 10:51 AM (IST)

Elon Musk trolls those opposing $8 subscription plan
×
×

 

Nov 03, 2022, 10:49 AM (IST)

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decires $8 plan, Elon Musk has this to say
×
×

 

Nov 03, 2022, 10:46 AM (IST)

Elon Musk intends to lay off half of Twitter workforce

After New York Times, now Bloomberg has reported that Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter in a bid to cut costs.

Twitter's new owner will inform the staff affected on Friday, according to the report, which has cited people familiar with the matter..

Bloomberg also reported that Musk intends to reverse the social media company's existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office though some exceptions could be made



Read in App