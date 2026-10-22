/DeepSeek funding explained: $15 billion raise, $70 billion valuation and IPO plans

Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek is nearing a funding round worth around 100 billion yuan ($14.98 billion), with major companies including battery maker CATL and technology giant Tencent among the investors, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters. The fundraising would double DeepSeek’s original target of 50 billion yuan and could value the company at 500 billion yuan, or roughly $75 billion, before the new capital is added. The deal is expected to be completed in the coming days, although the financial details and investor list could still change.

The scale of the reported investment highlights growing interest in DeepSeek as China competes with the United States to develop advanced AI systems.

CATL, Tencent And Other Companies Back DeepSeek

CATL and Tencent were among the biggest investors, according to two sources cited by Reuters. The funding round also reportedly attracted new investors, including home appliance maker Midea, food delivery company Meituan, automaker Geely and semiconductor manufacturer GigaDevice. Other reported participants include Boyu Capital, CPE and Legend Capital, alongside existing investor IDG Capital. One source said more than 15 investors were involved in the round.

DeepSeek, CATL and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported. The other companies named in the report also did not immediately respond. The reported investor lineup brings together companies from several industries, including electric vehicle supply chains, consumer technology, semiconductors and online services.

DeepSeek Valuation And Potential IPO Plans

The funding round could mark an important step towards DeepSeek entering public markets. Reuters reported in September that DeepSeek had hired CITIC Securities to prepare for a potential initial public offering on China's STAR Market, a stock exchange segment focused on technology and innovation companies. However, the fundraising does not confirm that an IPO will take place or establish its timing. If completed on the reported terms, the round would give DeepSeek substantial new funding as it develops its AI models and competes with global rivals.

DeepSeek’s Latest AI Model And China’s AI Race