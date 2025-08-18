/Deep research API: Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal launches new AI startup

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal launches new AI startup. In a post on LinkedIn, Agrawal announced the launch of his startup Deep Research API, which he claims already outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-5 on two of the toughest benchmarks in the industry.

Deep Research API: Agrawal’s new project

In his announcement, Agrawal said the goal of Deep Research API is to surpass both humans and existing AI models in high-level reasoning and research tasks.

“We launched our Deep Research API - it’s the first to outperform both humans and all leading models, including GPT-5 on two of the hardest benchmarks,” Agrawal wrote on LinkedIn.

The company, based in Palo Alto, California, is already handling millions of research tasks every day for startups and enterprises, He also added that the tool can automate traditionally human workflows with what he described as “beyond human-level accuracy.”

About Parag Agrawal



Parag Agrawal is mostly known for a short period as Twitter’s CEO (now x). He took over from Jack Dorsey in November 2021 but was removed from the role in October 2022 after Elon Musk acquired the company.

He is born in India; Agrawal studied at the Atomic Energy Central School before graduating from IIT Bombay with a degree in Computer Science and Engineering. He later earned his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.