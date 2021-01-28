Dating app Bumble to remove body-shamers off the platform

The dating app Bumble has announced that it will be banning users who use the platform to repeatedly body-shame other people.

Bumble said he has updated the content moderator guidelines to provide specific guidance on body shaming. Users who use a language that falls into this category in their profile or app chat feature will first be warned of inappropriate behaviour. If there are recurring incidents or particularly harmful comments, Bumble will remove them altogether from the app.

Body-shaming on this platform constitutes both sending people messages critical of their body or health or writing that a certain body type is unacceptable or undesirable in your bio.

The dating app, which has been immensely popular with millennials and competes with other apps such as Match Group’s Tinder, said it had 42 million monthly active users as of the third quarter of 2020, and 2.4 million paying users in the nine months ended September.

(With inputs from agencies)