Considering leaving WhatsApp? Here are a few apps that can be used as substitutes

Indian users have expressed concern over the planned updates in the privacy policy of WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook. The deadline for the update and policy implementation has gone, yet the question remains: “What is a good WhatsApp alternative?”

Netizens are posing this question after WhatsApp revised its privacy conditions on January 6, reserving the ability to share user data, including location and phone number, with its partners.

There is a variety of social messaging apps to choose from, such as Google Hangouts, Google Chats, Telegram and Signal.

Telegram and Signal are the two most popular solutions that many people are considering, with online searches for them on the rise in the past few days.

Here is what you should know about the top three alternatives of Whatsapp:

Telegram:

Telegram began as a messaging application in 2013, but the platform has evolved significantly since then. There are currently a variety of functions and channels available in the app. Telegram is gaining a large number of new users, who can send up to 1.5GB of files. They can add up to 200,000 users in a group. It is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, Windows NT, macOS and Linux-based operating systems.

Signal

Signal is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Signal Private Messenger app, unlike WhatsApp, is also accessible on the iPad. Users can download it on Windows, Linux and Mac, much like WhatsApp.

Signal has seen a jump in worldwide downloads in recent weeks.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has also advised people to "use Signal." Thanks to his recommendation, Signal has surpassed WhatsApp as the most popular free app on the App Store in India, Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong and Switzerland.

Viber

Users of Viber, which is nearly as old as WhatsApp, will get unlimited calls, unlimited texting, and high-quality video chat.

Viber Messenger's group video call function now accommodates even more people.

However, the shift isn't limited to mobile. Viber now allows up to 30 people to participate in a single video conversation, regardless of the platform they are using.

(With inputs from agencies)