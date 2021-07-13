China claims to have 70% of global 5G stations amid international security concerns

The benefits of a 5G network have yet to be experienced by the majority of the world, but the geopolitical race for the next big thing in telecommunications technology is already heating up.

Amid the threat of cyber espionage activity linked to several Chinese state-sponsored data activity organisations, China continues to innovate and develop 5G mobile technology.

It has already deployed 70 per cent of the world's 5G base stations, reports Chinese state-backed media outlet Global Times.

According to the report, the country has deployed 916,000 5G base stations, accounting for 70% of the world's total, while the number of 5G-connected devices has now surpassed 365 million, accounting for 80 per cent of the global total.



Watch | Gravitas: Huawei dumped from India's 5G trials

Global security concerns about Chinese 5G technology

Chinese telecommunication vendors Huawei and ZTE are major firms in the 5G equipment market.

Huawei has been banned or severely restrained from participating in the development of 5G in several nations, including the United Kingdom, US and Canada.

The company is also prevented from purchasing anything made with US technology or software.



Huawei, according to US officials, is virtually an extension of the Chinese Communist Party.

Huawei, like all Chinese corporations and institutions, appears to be legally obligated to do intelligence work on behalf of the Chinese government under China's 2017 National Intelligence Law.



Mobile operators in the United Kingdom were prohibited from purchasing new Huawei 5G equipment after December 31, 2020, and are required to remove all Huawei 5G equipment from their networks by 2027.

The fifth generation of wireless technology, 5G, is substantially quicker than its predecessors and enables much more simultaneous connections.

It uses high frequencies, which necessitates higher capacity.

(With inputs from agencies)