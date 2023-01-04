CES 2023: Big Announcements on New Laptops, CES Date, Time, Venue, Entry Pass Price, Registration Information

The world-famous technological event CES 2023 links innovators, decision-makers, journalists, influencers, visionaries, and potential customers. CES will take place during the first week of January but the news has started trickling in from announcements from Samsung, LG, Sony, and quite a few more companies. This international event brings together businesses, both large and small, from every significant industry. Categories anticipated to be dominated include Blockchain, AI, 5G, cloud, quantum, data, IOT/sensors, and Web3.

Announcements for CES 2023

NVIDIA: The most recent RTX 40 series of laptop GPUs built on the Ada Lovelace architecture have been unveiled by NVIDIA. With the current RTX 40 series of laptops, NVIDIA has worked with key laptop makers, thus we may anticipate up to 170+ different laptop designs.

Dell: This year's Consumer Electronics Show, which will begin on January 5 in Las Vegas, will include a variety of new gaming laptops from Dell. The business has introduced a number of new goods, including Aurora desktops, new gaming laptops, and displays.

Samsung: Samsung has unveiled a 77-inch QD-OLED TV that is larger and brighter. Samsung has concentrated on a number of new software capabilities, automatic HDR conversion for SDR material, and processor improvements in 2023.

Loreal: Additionally, the business is developing HAPTA, an accessible lipstick applicator for those with restricted hand and arm movement.

Alienware: The true world-first is the 500Hz desktop gaming display from Alienware. Asus will lose out to Alienware for the first 500Hz display in history.

Acer: The newest Aspire laptops from Acer are Intel-only devices. Only Intel and Nvidia CPUs are included in Acer's new Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 lines. Its flat 27-inch and curved 45-inch OLED game screens are almost comparable to LG's UltraGear versions for 2023 in terms of specifications. But not all comparisons are apples to apples.

Who will attend CES?

The innovation engine will continue to move forward at CES 2023 thanks to the strength of human-to-human connection, which will also directly affect business. Here are the additional visitors to Las Vegas during CES 2023. 323 Fortune Global 500 firms in all have registered for the important event. Senior-level participants make up about 60% of the registrants. There are 41 technologies discussed.

How to register?

One must fulfil the registration criteria specified for your specific registration category, such as industry participant, media, or exhibitor, in order to attend CES. Visit https://www.ces.tech/about-ces/registration-information.aspx to register. , then click "Register Now." Only trade attendees who are at least 18 years old and employed in the consumer technology sector are permitted to attend CES. You must post a photo and present documentation of your professional association. Please prepare them before beginning the registration process.

CES Date, Venue and Timings

January 5, Press conferences will be held at Las Vegas Convention Center and The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. Exhibits will also be held at the same venue from 10 AM to 6 PM. C Space will take place at ARIA resorts and casino. The world's top companies, marketers, media platforms, and content producers congregate at C Space to do business and display the technology driving the sector. Conferences and exhibits will be held between 9 AM to 5 PM. Furthermore, keynotes will take place at venetian expo and LVCC, WEST LEVEL 2, W233. At 8:30 AM there will be opening Keynote and State of the Industry Address.



January 6: Press Conferences, LOCATION: LVCC AND VENETIAN EXPO. Exhibits, LOCATION: LVCC AND VENETIAN EXPO, 9 AM-6 PM. C Space at ARIA and conferences between 9 AM-5 PM.

January 7: Exhibits between 9 AM-6 PM. C Space at ARIA and conferences between 9 AM-5 PM.

January 8: Exhibits at LVCC AND VENETIAN EXPO between 9 AM-4 PM.

CES pricing

Available passes include the Deluxe Conference Pass, Exhibits-Plus Pass, and Digital-Only Pass. The Deluxe Conference Pass offers Industry Attendees the greatest degree of flexibility, including access to the exhibit hall and four full days of live and recorded conference content. The exhibit floor, keynote addresses, and a few conference sessions are all accessible with the Exhibits Plus Pass both live and on demand. The Digital-Only Pass allows access to livestreamed sessions and exhibitor digital activations, as well as remote participation in CES. Entry pass price is $1275, $300 and $279 for Deluxe Conference Pass, Exhibits Plus Pass, and Digital-Only Pass respectively.