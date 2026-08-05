/AI job surge: How governments, schools and firms must prepare the future workforce

The rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence is forcing a complete rewrite of how society prepares people for work. A recent report by the World Bank highlighted that AI could help developing economies achieve a century's worth of economic progress in just a single decade. However, this is only possible provided leaders act immediately to build the right ecosystem.

To capture this growth and avoid widespread workforce disruption, governments, educational institutions, and corporate employers are stepping up efforts to reshape skills, education, and career pathways.

Governments build digital safety nets

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Governments are moving quickly to bridge the growing technology gap. For instance, the Centre recently approved 58 AI Centres of Excellence and 543 data and AI labs across India.

Beyond infrastructure, policymakers are rolling out learning subsidies, public AI literacy programmes, and dynamic social safety nets for those displaced by automation. There is also a major focus on technical trades, green energy, and hands-on engineering to ensure displaced workers find high-value alternatives.

Educational institutions pivot to agile learning

Traditional four-year degree programmes are no longer enough on their own. Universities and skill hubs are shifting toward micro-credentials, short-term bootcamps, and industry-backed apprenticeships that update every one to two years.

Schools are prioritising human abilities that machines cannot automate, such as critical thinking, ethics, emotional intelligence, and complex problem-solving. By co-designing curriculums directly with industry leaders, institutions ensure students graduate with both practical AI literacy and essential human skills.

Companies redesign work and embrace internal reskilling

A landmark study by McKinsey revealed that leading companies are moving beyond basic tool adoption to completely redesigning their work management structures. Instead of replacing entry-level staff, forward-thinking firms are redefining junior roles so workers focus on auditing AI outputs rather than manual tasks.