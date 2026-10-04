/AI agents can work for you, but should they have access to everything?

AI agents are becoming far more capable than traditional chatbots. They can analyse documents, manage schedules, work with emails and interact with other software with limited human intervention. But as these systems gain access to more information, a major question is becoming harder to ignore: how much of your private data should an AI agent be allowed to see?

An agent may need access to emails, files, customer information or internal company documents to complete a task. Giving it unrestricted access, however, can increase the potential impact of a security failure or an unintended action. The safest approach is simple: give an AI agent only the information and permissions it needs to complete a specific task.

Why AI agents need more data

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Unlike a conventional chatbot, an AI agent can take actions on a user's behalf. That might include searching through documents, extracting information from files, organising a calendar or working with business software. This additional capability can make agents much more useful. It can also make mistakes more consequential. For example, granting an agent access to an entire email account when it only needs information from one message gives the system far more information than necessary. The same principle applies to company databases and cloud storage. Access should be restricted to the smallest useful set of files, accounts or applications.

Be especially careful with financial information

Users should be particularly cautious about sharing passwords, banking credentials, authentication information and other highly sensitive financial details with AI agents. Even when an agent appears trustworthy, unnecessary access creates another potential route through which sensitive information could be exposed. For workplaces, employees should also follow their organisation's data-security policies before connecting an AI agent to internal systems.

Prompt injection is another concern

One of the biggest security challenges for AI agents is prompt injection. In a prompt-injection attack, malicious instructions can be placed inside content that an AI system processes. An attacker may attempt to manipulate an agent into ignoring its original instructions, revealing information or carrying out an action the user did not intend. This is particularly important for agents that can access external websites, emails, documents or software. The key lesson is that AI agents should not automatically be treated as trusted users simply because they are operating on behalf of a person.

The safest way to use AI agents