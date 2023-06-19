Yuzvendra Chahal yearns to secure the ‘Test cricketer' tag

With 187 scalps to his name, Yuzvendra Chahal is the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal claimed the top spot on the list of highest wicket-takers in the latest edition of the IPL. In white-ball cricket, the leggie has 212 international wickets under his belt. Despite, proving in mettle in limited-overs cricket, Chahal has not been able to make his debut in Tests yet. The 32-year-old recently expressed his desire to ply his trade for Team India in the longest format of the game. In an interaction with Crictracker, Chahal revealed that he still has the dream of earning the ‘Test cricketer’ tag.

What did Yuzvendra Chahal say?

"Every cricketer has a dream of representing his/her team on the international platform. And they reach the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket. I have a similar dream too. I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist. I still have the dream of getting the tag of ‘Test cricketer' next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon," Yuzvendra Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling figures

In international circuit, Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen in action against New Zealand during a T20I match earlier this year in January. Having played in 75 T20Is so far, Chahal has picked up 91 wickets. In ODIs, Chahal has till now bagged 121 wickets in 72 games. His last ODI match took place against the Kiwis on January 24. In first-class cricket, Chahal has 87 wickets to his name after taking part in 33 matches.