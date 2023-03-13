WTC Final: India and Australia set to chase THIS special feat after booking slots for summit clash

History will be made in June 2023 when India and Australia will meet in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Oval. The summit clash was confirmed on Monday after India sealed its passage to the WTC final with a dramatic win for New Zealand in Christchurch. The win for New Zealand which condemned Sri Lanka out of reckoning for the WTC final will now see both India and Australia fight for a special feat when they cross paths once again later this year.

India and Australia eye special ICC feat

While India are still playing in the Ahmedabad Test at the time of writing, their berth is already confirmed in the WTC final with opponents Australia also through after winning the Indore Test. As things stand, the winner of the WTC final in June will become the first time to win all the International Cricket Council (ICC) events (senior men’s) and will therefore complete a Grand Slam of titles.

Both India and Australia have won the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy and the winner of the WTC final will add another ICC Trophy to its cabinet and therefore become the first Grand Slam winner. In case the WTC final ends in a draw, the title will be shared and therefore will see both India and Australia become the ICC Grand Slam trophy winners.

ALSO READ | 4th Test, Day 4: Virat Kohli's best Test score against Australia puts India on brink of sealing WTC finalIndia to have second bite at cheery

India will have a second bite at the cherry to add the WTC final trophy to its cabinet, having fallen short in the 2021 showpiece final. India lost to New Zealand in the WTC 2021 final on reserve day when New Zealand got the better of them at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. But today’s events in Christchurch have seen India earn another shot at glory but will face a stern test in form of Australia.