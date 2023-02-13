WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana, Perry in RCB; Ashleigh Gardner in Gujarat Titans- Check full list of sold players

WPL Auction 2023: The first-ever Women Premier League’s auction took place on Monday, 13 February in Mumbai. As the women cricketers fight for their countries at the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, the WPL 2023 will take place in India. According to BCCI, a total of 09 players went under the hammer on Monday at the Jio Convention Centre, in Mumbai. Interestingly, a total of 1525 players registered for the WPL auction on 13 February.

The highest bracket of the Women’s Premier League is decided to be at Rs. 50 lakhs and the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star opener Smriti Mandhana are some of the many players in this bracket. A total of five WPL teams will play against each other in the inaugural Women’s IPL 2023 season. The teams are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriors, and Mumbai Indians.

Here is the full list of all the sold players in the maiden WPL auction of 2023:

Player Name Team Sold For Shafali Verma Delhi Capitals INR 50 lakh Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals INR 1.1 crore Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals INR 2.2 crore Sophia Dunkley Gujarat Giants INR 60 lakh Amelia Kerr Mumbai Indians INR 1 crore Shabnim Ismail UP Warriorz INR 1 crore Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants INR 2 crore Tahlia McGarth UP Warriorz INR 1.4 crore Natalie Sciver-Brunt Mumbai Indians INR 3.2 crore Renuka Singh RCB INR 1.5 crore Deepti Sharma UP Warriorz INR 2.6 crore Sophie Ecclestone UP Warriorz INR 1.8 crore Ellyse Perry RCB INR 1.7 crore Ashleigh Gardner Gujarat Giants INR 3.2 crore Sophie Devine RCB INR 50 lakh Harmanpreet Kaur Mumbai Indians INR 1.8 crore Smriti Mandhana RCB INR 3.4 crore Annabel Sutherland Gujarat Giants INR 70 lakh Harleen Deol Gujarat Giants INR 40 lakh Pooja Vastrakar Mumbai Indians INR 1.9 crore Deandra Dottin Gujarat Giants INR 60 lakh Yastika Bhatia Mumbai Indians INR 1.5 core Richa Ghosh RCB INR 1.9 crore Alyssa Healy UP Warriorz INR 70 lakh Anjali Sarvani UP Warriorz INR 55 lakh Rajeshwari Gayakwad UP Warriorz INR 40 lakh