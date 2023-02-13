ugc_banner

WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana, Perry in RCB; Ashleigh Gardner in Gujarat Titans- Check full list of sold players

Mumbai Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 13, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Here is the list of all the sold players with their respective franchises.  Photograph:(Twitter)

WPL auction 2023: The first ever Women Premier League auction took place in Mumbai on Monday, 13 February. Here is the list of all the sold players with their respective franchises. 

WPL Auction 2023: The first-ever Women Premier League’s auction took place on Monday, 13 February in Mumbai.  As the women cricketers fight for their countries at the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, the WPL 2023 will take place in India. According to BCCI, a total of 09 players went under the hammer on Monday at the Jio Convention Centre, in Mumbai.  Interestingly, a total of 1525 players registered for the WPL auction on 13 February. 

The highest bracket of the Women’s Premier League is decided to be at Rs. 50 lakhs and the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star opener Smriti Mandhana are some of the many players in this bracket. A total of five WPL teams will play against each other in the inaugural Women’s IPL 2023 season. The teams are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriors, and Mumbai Indians. 

Here is the full list of all the sold players in the maiden WPL auction of 2023:

Player Name  Team Sold For
Shafali Verma  Delhi Capitals  INR 50 lakh 
Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals  INR 1.1 crore
Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals  INR 2.2 crore
Sophia Dunkley Gujarat Giants INR 60 lakh
Amelia Kerr Mumbai Indians INR 1 crore
Shabnim Ismail  UP Warriorz INR 1 crore
Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants INR 2 crore
Tahlia McGarth UP Warriorz INR 1.4 crore
Natalie Sciver-Brunt Mumbai Indians INR 3.2 crore
Renuka Singh RCB INR 1.5 crore
Deepti Sharma UP Warriorz INR 2.6 crore
Sophie Ecclestone UP Warriorz INR 1.8 crore
Ellyse Perry RCB INR 1.7 crore
Ashleigh Gardner  Gujarat Giants INR 3.2 crore
Sophie Devine RCB INR 50 lakh 
Harmanpreet Kaur Mumbai Indians INR 1.8 crore
Smriti Mandhana RCB INR 3.4 crore
Annabel Sutherland Gujarat Giants INR 70 lakh
Harleen Deol Gujarat Giants INR 40 lakh
Pooja Vastrakar Mumbai Indians INR 1.9 crore
Deandra Dottin Gujarat Giants INR 60 lakh
Yastika Bhatia Mumbai Indians INR 1.5 core
Richa Ghosh RCB INR 1.9 crore
Alyssa Healy  UP Warriorz INR 70 lakh
Anjali Sarvani UP Warriorz INR 55 lakh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad UP Warriorz INR 40 lakh 

 

Big names like Hayley Mathews and Heather Knight go unsold for this year's WPL auction. 

