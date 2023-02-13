WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana, Perry in RCB; Ashleigh Gardner in Gujarat Titans- Check full list of sold players
Story highlights
WPL auction 2023: The first ever Women Premier League auction took place in Mumbai on Monday, 13 February. Here is the list of all the sold players with their respective franchises.
WPL auction 2023: The first ever Women Premier League auction took place in Mumbai on Monday, 13 February. Here is the list of all the sold players with their respective franchises.
WPL Auction 2023: The first-ever Women Premier League’s auction took place on Monday, 13 February in Mumbai. As the women cricketers fight for their countries at the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, the WPL 2023 will take place in India. According to BCCI, a total of 09 players went under the hammer on Monday at the Jio Convention Centre, in Mumbai. Interestingly, a total of 1525 players registered for the WPL auction on 13 February.
The highest bracket of the Women’s Premier League is decided to be at Rs. 50 lakhs and the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star opener Smriti Mandhana are some of the many players in this bracket. A total of five WPL teams will play against each other in the inaugural Women’s IPL 2023 season. The teams are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriors, and Mumbai Indians.
Here is the full list of all the sold players in the maiden WPL auction of 2023:
|Player Name
|Team
|Sold For
|Shafali Verma
|Delhi Capitals
|INR 50 lakh
|Meg Lanning
|Delhi Capitals
|INR 1.1 crore
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Delhi Capitals
|INR 2.2 crore
|Sophia Dunkley
|Gujarat Giants
|INR 60 lakh
|Amelia Kerr
|Mumbai Indians
|INR 1 crore
|Shabnim Ismail
|UP Warriorz
|INR 1 crore
|Beth Mooney
|Gujarat Giants
|INR 2 crore
|Tahlia McGarth
|UP Warriorz
|INR 1.4 crore
|Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|Mumbai Indians
|INR 3.2 crore
|Renuka Singh
|RCB
|INR 1.5 crore
|Deepti Sharma
|UP Warriorz
|INR 2.6 crore
|Sophie Ecclestone
|UP Warriorz
|INR 1.8 crore
|Ellyse Perry
|RCB
|INR 1.7 crore
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Gujarat Giants
|INR 3.2 crore
|Sophie Devine
|RCB
|INR 50 lakh
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|Mumbai Indians
|INR 1.8 crore
|Smriti Mandhana
|RCB
|INR 3.4 crore
|Annabel Sutherland
|Gujarat Giants
|INR 70 lakh
|Harleen Deol
|Gujarat Giants
|INR 40 lakh
|Pooja Vastrakar
|Mumbai Indians
|INR 1.9 crore
|Deandra Dottin
|Gujarat Giants
|INR 60 lakh
|Yastika Bhatia
|Mumbai Indians
|INR 1.5 core
|Richa Ghosh
|RCB
|INR 1.9 crore
|Alyssa Healy
|UP Warriorz
|INR 70 lakh
|Anjali Sarvani
|UP Warriorz
|INR 55 lakh
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|UP Warriorz
|INR 40 lakh
Big names like Hayley Mathews and Heather Knight go unsold for this year's WPL auction.