MIW vs RCBW, WPL 2024 Live score and updates: RCB opt to bowl first
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 19 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 edition on Tuesday (March 12). The defending champions Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MIW) are locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi with a lot at stake for both teams. While MIW, who are already in the playoffs, will look for a win to give themselves a solid chance to enter the final straightaway, RCBW have to win to move forward, especially after UP Warriroz (UPW)'s loss last evening. Hence, a mouth-watering contest is on the cards.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to bat. We wanted to see how it goes. It's a new day, new game, I have to start from ball one. It's an honour to have so many match-winners in the team. Yastika is not well, Bala is playing.
Smriti Mandhana: We'll like to field first. It's a fresh wicket. It'll be good to know what the total we are chasing. It was hard, the way we played, one run doesn't define us. We played some good cricket. We have to be good in all three departments, that's going to be crucial. We are unchanged
TOSS: RCB opt to bowl first despite chasing not being a success at this venue.
"Would tell the girls to keep their heads high and come back stronger the day after" - Smriti Mandhana, RCB skipper, after her team's 1-run loss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (March 10) at the national capital.
Her team needs nothing less than a win to progress ahead.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur
BIG GAME COMING UP as MIW take on RCBW. One team will look to ensure a top-spot finish and give themselves a chance to enter the final straightaway whereas the other needs a win to stay alive and enter the top 3.