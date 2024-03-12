MIW vs RCBW, WPL 2024 Live score and updates: RCB opt to bowl first

Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to bat. We wanted to see how it goes. It's a new day, new game, I have to start from ball one. It's an honour to have so many match-winners in the team. Yastika is not well, Bala is playing.

Smriti Mandhana: We'll like to field first. It's a fresh wicket. It'll be good to know what the total we are chasing. It was hard, the way we played, one run doesn't define us. We played some good cricket. We have to be good in all three departments, that's going to be crucial. We are unchanged