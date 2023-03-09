WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians continue unbeaten run with 3rd consecutive win; Wong, Ishaque star with ball

Mumbai Indians (MI) have continued their unbeaten start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) inaugural season as they registered their third consecutive win. The eight-wicket win for Mumbai also saw Delhi Capitals (DC) suffer their first defeat of the season having earlier won their first two matches. Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque were the stars of the contest for Mumbai with the ball as they both ended with three wickets each while Yastika Bhatia played a superb 41-run knock for MI.

Mumbai win with 5 overs to spare

After restricting DC to 105, MI were in complete control of their innings as Bhatia and Hayley Matthews (32) put together a 65-run stand for the first wicket. While both departed soon, Nat Sciver-Brunt (unbeaten 23) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (unbeaten 11) saw the Mumbai Indians home as they chased down the 106-run target with five overs to spare.

Wong, Ishaque star with bat for MI

After a decent start to the innings, DC were going good at 81/3 with skipper Meg Lanning from the front after losing three early wickets. However, a superb spell from Wong and Ishaque saw the team from capital crumble and lose momentum as they went from 81/3 to all out 105. In a span of 5.4 overs, the DC innings faced a horrible collapse.

Skipper Lanning, going good in the innings scored 43 before heading back to the pavilion while Jemimah Rodrigues’ (25 off 18) wicket was the real back-breaker. While they both had stitched a partnership of 50 runs for the fourth wicket, Rodrigues’ wicket came at the wrong time which ultimately paved way for MI to take control.