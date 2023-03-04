WPL 2023 - MI-W vs GG-W, LIVE UPDATES: Matthews stable as Bhatia goes after struggle
Story highlights
The first match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) gets underway as Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
The first match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) gets underway as Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Matthews started second over with a six and a four as Mansi Joshi leaked 12 runs in her first over.
Tanuja, replacing Ash Gardner, draws first blood for Mumbai as she gets Bhatia out.
Yastika Bhatia 1(8) c Warhem b Kanwar
Tanuja Kanwar strikes in her first over. Tosseed up ball and Yastika, under pressure to score, chips it point where Wareham takes a simple catch.
Ash Gardner delivers brilliant first over with just two runs coming off it.
Matthews and Yastika open for Mumbai, Ash Gardner starts things off for the Giants.
Teams on the ground for the national anthem.
Beth Mooney (C), S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Hemalatha D, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi.
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kaazi, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Gujarat's Beth Mooney wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
Captains from both the teams are on the ground and the toss is about to take place.