WPL 2023 - MI-W vs GG-W, LIVE UPDATES: Matthews stable as Bhatia goes after struggle

MumbaiUpdated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

WPL 2023 gets underway in Mumbai. Photograph:(Twitter)

The first match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) gets underway as Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

04 Mar 2023, 8:12 PM (IST)
MI-W - 17/1 (Over 3): Matthews 14(8), Nat Sciver-Brunt 1*(2)

Matthews started second over with a six and a four as Mansi Joshi leaked 12 runs in her first over.

Tanuja, replacing Ash Gardner, draws first blood for Mumbai as she gets Bhatia out.
 

04 Mar 2023, 8:08 PM (IST)
MI-W - 15/1 (over 2.3): Bhatia goes after a bit a of struggle.

Yastika Bhatia 1(8) c Warhem b Kanwar

Tanuja Kanwar strikes in her first over. Tosseed up ball and Yastika, under pressure to score, chips it point where Wareham takes a simple catch.

04 Mar 2023, 8:01 PM (IST)
MI-W - 2/0 (Over 1): Bhatia 1(5), Matthews 1*(1)

Ash Gardner delivers brilliant first over with just two runs coming off it.

04 Mar 2023, 7:58 PM (IST)
Matthews and Yastika open for Mumbai, Ash Gardner starts things off for the Giants.

04 Mar 2023, 7:56 PM (IST)
Teams on the ground for the national anthem.

04 Mar 2023, 7:47 PM (IST)
Gujarat Giants, Playing XI

Beth Mooney (C), S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Hemalatha D, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi.

04 Mar 2023, 7:47 PM (IST)
Mumbai Indians, Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kaazi, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

04 Mar 2023, 7:41 PM (IST)
Gujarat's Beth Mooney wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

04 Mar 2023, 7:31 PM (IST)
Captains from both the teams are on the ground and the toss is about to take place.