WPL 2023: Meg Lanning's fifty guides DC to empathic 42-run win against UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals continued their winning start to the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs. An inspired inning by skipper Meg Lanning (70 off 42 deliveries) saw the Capitals continue their winning momentum as they put 211/4 on the board. The win sees both Delhi and Mumbai Indians being the only side yet to lose a match in the premier competition.

Jess Jonassen’s all-round show seals deal for DC

Chasing 212, the UP Warriorz were never in the contest as Jess Jonassen showed an all-round display with both bat and ball. Having played a valuable 42-run knock with the bat, she ended with figures of 43/3 to break the back of the opposition camp. Tahila McGrath top-scored for the Warriorz with an unbeaten knock of 90 runs. But here valiant effort was not enough for Warriorz as they ended on the losing side.

The defeat was also their first of the campaign and will look to bounce back in their next match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Meg Lanning leads from front

Asked to bat first the team from the country capital got off to a great start as Lanning and Shafali Verma (17 off 14) put together an opening stand of 67 runs. After Shafali’s dismissal, Marizanne Kapp (16) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34 off 22) helped the skipper to put on a show with the bat. Lanning was finally dismissed for 70, but not before she played an impact inning that consisted of 10 fours and 3 sixes. Alice Capsey (21 off 10) and Jess Jonassen (42 off 20) also played handful knocks for the batting side to end at 211/4.