2025 World Para Athletics Championships: Sumit Antil secures gold medal in style; breaks championship record

India’s star para-javelin thrower Sumit Antil added another golden chapter to his career at the ongoing 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 30), clinching the gold medal in the Men’s F64 javelin throw with a record-breaking performance. Already the world record holder at 73.29m, Sumit threw 71.37m in his fifth attempt, a mark that not only sealed his third world title but also eclipsed his own championship record of 70.83m, set in Paris in 2023.

The silver medal went to Tomas Felipe Soto Mina of Colombia with a best throw of 48.38m, while Kazakhstan’s Rufat Khabibullin secured bronze medal with 47.14m. India’s Pardeep Kumar, also competing in the same event, finished fifth after registering a throw of42.72m. With Antil’s latest win, India’s medal tally at the championships has climbed to four golds, four silvers and one bronze, highlighting the host nation’s growing stature in para-athletics.

Sumit Antil stamped his authority right from the start, opening with a massive 65.59m throw that instantly set him apart as the undisputed frontrunner for gold. The closest challenger, USA’s Derek Loccident, could only manage 43.91m, underlining the gulf in class. His second attempt didn’t count after being ruled a foul, but Antil’s lead remained untouchable, and the rest of the field never looked threatening. On his third try, he registered 65.36m, though the conditions seemed to slow the pace of big throws.

