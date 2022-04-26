World No. 4 Rafael Nadal to make injury return at Madrid Open

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal will make his return from a month-long absence due to injury at this week`s ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open that begins later this week, the Spaniard announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 20, suffered a stress fracture in his rib during the tournament, forcing him to miss claycourt events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. "Despite arriving just before the tournament and preparation being difficult, I really want to play at home since the opportunities are few," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "So I`m going to try to do it in the best way I can. See you in Madrid."

A pesar de llegar justo de preparación y ser difícil, tengo muchas ganas de jugar y jugar en casa ya que las oportunidades son pocas.

A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posible 💪🏻



The former world number`s one return to action comes little under a month before the French Open, where he will be bidding for a record-extending 14th title. The claycourt major gets underway on May 22.