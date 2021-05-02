'World-class player': Kane Williamson opens up on David Warner's exclusion from SRH playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday continued their torrid run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the franchise lost their match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as the captain of SRH but it didn’t change the fortune of the side as they suffered a 55-run defeat to RR.

SRH dropped Warner from the playing XI but the batting line-up still failed to live up to the expectations. Kane Williamson was asked about whether Warner will be seen playing as a pure batsman in the upcoming matches in IPL 2021, to which the Kiwi said that they will have conversations around including him in the team while adding the Aussie is a world-class batsman.

Rajasthan Royals, riding on Jos Buttler’s maiden T20 century, posted a 220/3 in 20 overs as the Englishman hammered the highest score by a RR batsman in IPL. However, SRH were dull in their chase and could manage just 165/8 in 20 overs.

“A tough day. A very competitive total from RR. It was Jos' day and he was outstanding. With the bat, you do need to get a few things to go your way and when you're losing wickets it makes it all the harder to chase 220. We have had a lot of challenges over the last three weeks, but we need to make small adjustments and put in improved performances. Jos and Sanju were key, so we wanted Rashid to bowl as many deliveries as possible against them. It is a bit of character building for us, so we just need to swallow it and move ahead,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation on Star Sports.

“This game can change quickly and it is a game of fine lines. We just need to be clear of what we want to do each day. [On leaving the fifth bowler for the end] It wasn't the initial plan, but we wanted to use our resources and it was a decision we had to make. Those are the risks you need to take and not let the game just unfold. Exceptional batting from Rajasthan, you just have to tip your hats off to them. There are a number of leaders in the group. It's important we stay tight. And for us it about building as a side and make adjustments. Rather than over-search for the win, we just have to be clear about how we need to operate. Warner is a world-class player, the cards are on the table and I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had,” he added.