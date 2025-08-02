World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze: Star-studded field to feature over 200 athletes in Odisha

Over 200 athletes from 19 countries are set to take part in 20 events of the upcoming high-profile World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze competition that is to be organised in Odisha, said state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The event will be organised at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on August 10, he added.

“Hosting the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze in Odisha for the first time is a matter of immense pride. We are fully prepared to organise it successfully,” Suraj said after reviewing the preparedness for the mega event.

During the review meeting, talks were centered around making the event experience seamless, be it world-class sporting infrastructure or hospitality and security arrangements. The minister informed that everything, from the safety of the sportspersons to managing the crowd and deployment of police forces, is being planned in a meticulous manner. He assured that proper administrative arrangements are being made to see to the smooth functioning of the event.

“I am optimistic that athletes from Odisha will once again make the state proud with commendable performances in this upcoming event,” he added.

Organised every year by World Athletics, the Continental Tour is an annually series of track and field meetings. It is the second level of worldwide meetings following the elite Diamond League. The Continental Tour, which was established in 2020, has four levels — gold, silver, bronze and challenger. The Indian Open is a bronze-level meet. The 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, which were organised at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, was the most recent multi-sport international athletics meet to be hosted by India.