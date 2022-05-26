Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity through to the final despite 16-run loss to Trailblazers

Trailblazers defeated Velocity by 16 runs in a Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday. Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five after being sent into bat. Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues made a 44-ball 66. Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity. Chasing, Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine. Kiran Prabhu Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69. Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44) picked up two wickets apiece for Trailblazers.

At the post-match presentation, Deepti said, "Excited to be in the finals. The way we played as a team in both innings was extraordinary. In the second half we did well, because the Kiran batted was nothing short of extraordinary. It was fun watching her bat from the sidelines. We set our batting order keeping the target in mind. We gave 25-30 runs extra because of fielding and hopefully we will make a comeback in the next game."

Brief Scores:

Trailblazers: 190 for 5 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31).

Velocity: 174 for 9 in 20 overs (Kiran Prabhu Navgire 69; Poonam Yadav 2/33,