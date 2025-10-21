Google Preferred
Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan out of semis race with 150-run loss vs South Africa

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 21, 2025, 23:57 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 23:57 IST
Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan out of semis race with 150-run loss vs South Africa

Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan out of semis race with 150-run loss vs South Africa Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Pakistan suffered their fourth loss in the tournament on their way out of the semis race as South Africa went top of the points table with fifth consecutive win in six matches.

South Africa Women registered a remarkable 150-run win against Pakistan in Women's World Cup 2025 match on Tuesday (Oct 21) to go top of the points table. This was Protea Women's fifth consecutive win in six matches after losing their opening game against England Women. Pakistan, on the other hand, were dealt with their fourth loss of the tournament as they crashed out of the semis race. Pakistan, who are playing all their matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka, have been winless in six matches played with two of their games yielding no result.

Pakistan batting unravels, again

During the chase, Pakistan were never in contention and multiple rain breaks didn't help the case either. They lost the first wicket for 10 runs before losing two wickets in the seventh over and the score became 32/3. South Africa had sent half their side back for 66 runs in the 15th over as Pakistan chased the final DLS adjusted total of 234 runs in 20 overs. They could eventually manage just 83/7 in 20 overs, losing by 150 runs.

Earlier, batting first, South Africa posted a huge total of 312/9 in just 40 overs after the overs were reduced due to rain. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt top scored with 90 with Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp scored 61 and 68 not out, respectively. It was, however, lower-order blitz of Nadine de Klerk, who smashed 41 off just 16 balls, that took the Proteas past 300-run mark.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

TeamMWLNRNRRPoints
South Africa Women(Q)65100.27610
Australia Women (Q)54011.8189
England Women (Q)54011.4909
India Women52300.5264
New Zealand Women5122-0.2454
Sri Lanka Women6132-1.0354
Bangladesh Women6150-0.5782
Pakistan Women6042-2.6512

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja has over 12 years of experience as a media professional in covering various sports including cricket, NFL, tennis, Formula 1, NBA, football, golf, and others. He h...Read More

