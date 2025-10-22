/Women's World Cup 2025: Defending champs Australia go top of points table with dominating win vs England

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia registered their fifth victory in six games and are currently on top of the points table with 11 points. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament with one of six games washed away.
Defending champions Australia continued their hot streak in the Women's World Cup 2025 with a dominating six-wicket win over England on Wednesday (Oct 22). Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far with five wins and one washed game in six matched played. With their latest win, they also displaced South Africa from the top of the points table. Australia now have 11 points from six matches while South Africa have 10 from five wins in same six matches. England, on the other hand, are third with nine points after their first loss in the tournament in six matches. All three teams are already in the semis.
Chasing a modest 245, Australia were in trouble early on as they lost three wickets for 24 runs. They didn't play Alyssa Healy Beth Mooney was back on team score of 68 as well. Ashleigh Gardner (104 not out) and Annabel Sutherland (98 not out) then added 180 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket - the highest for Australia in WODIs - as they reached the target with six wickets and nearly 10 overs in hand.
Earlier, Australia bowlers pulled back things nicely after England were 105/2 in 22 overs. Once Alana King removed Nat-Sciver Brunt, England continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and eventually managed 244/9 in 50 overs. Tammy Beaumont top scored for them with 78 off 105 balls.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|Australia Women(Q)
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1.704
|11
|South Africa Women (Q)
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0.276
|10
|England Women (Q)
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1.024
|9
|India Women
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.526
|4
|New Zealand Women
|5
|1
|2
|2
|-0.245
|4
|Sri Lanka Women
|6
|1
|3
|2
|-1.035
|4
|Bangladesh Women
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-0.578
|2
|Pakistan Women
|6
|0
|4
|2
|-2.651
|2