/Women's World Cup 2025: Defending champs Australia go top of points table with dominating win vs England

Defending champions Australia continued their hot streak in the Women's World Cup 2025 with a dominating six-wicket win over England on Wednesday (Oct 22). Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far with five wins and one washed game in six matched played. With their latest win, they also displaced South Africa from the top of the points table. Australia now have 11 points from six matches while South Africa have 10 from five wins in same six matches. England, on the other hand, are third with nine points after their first loss in the tournament in six matches. All three teams are already in the semis.