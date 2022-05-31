'Wish I can be a man': China's Zheng Qinwen dejected after menstural cramps derail her French Open campaign

Zheng Qinwen was utterly disappointed and felt she could have done a lot more than what she managed to pull off on the court against world no.1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open 2022 on Monday. Quinwen was up against arguably the best women's tennis player in the world at the moment in the fourth round of the French Open and the Chinese teenager was aiming to give her all in a bid to create a massive upset. However, it wasn't meant to be as she suffered from menstrual cramps which derailed her bid to put up a fight against the world no.1.

Qinwen started off well and took the first set off Swiatek as she looked on the way to staging a massive upset in Paris. The Chinese teenager won the first set in a tiebreak before suffering in pain due to cramps. The Chinese star had to opt for a medical time out midway through the second set when she was 3-0 down against Swiatek.

Quinwen revealed she didn't feel the pain during the first set but the cramps became unbearable in the second set. She was spotted getting her back massaged by the medical support staff before leaving for the locker room and returning with her right thigh strapped.

However, Swiatek had taken control of the game by then and was in her groove. The Polish world no.1 wasted no time in clinching the second set 6-0 before taking the deciding third set 6-2 to end Qinwen's campaign at the French Open 2022.

Disappointed after being robbed of a chance to perform due to menstrual cramps, the Chinese star revealed she was experiencing a lot of pain in her stomach and wished she could be a man on the court.

"Yeah, the leg was also tough. That compared to the stomach was easy... I cannot play my tennis, (my) stomach was too painful," Quinwen told reporters.

"It`s just girls' things, you know. The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day. And I couldn`t go against my nature. I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment... I really wish I can be (a) man (so) that I don`t have to suffer from this," she added.

The 19-year-old is currently ranked 70 in the world and has been impressive at a young age. She made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open earlier this year and there has been no looking back ever since for the Chinese teenager. Quinwen said she enjoyed playing against world no.1 Swiatek but would have liked to run better and play with more intensity if not for the cramps.

"If I don't talk about today, I`m happy with my performance (on) this run. And to play against the number one in the world, I felt I really enjoyed (it) on the court," said Quinwen.

"If I don't have my stomach (pain) I think I could enjoy more, like to run better and to hit harder, to give more effort on court. It`s a pity that I couldn`t give what I want to give today. I just want (it so that) next time I play against her, I (am in) perfect shape," she added.