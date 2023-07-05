Live Now
Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Live Scores, Latest Updates: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek to take court on Day 3
Story highlights
Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Live Scores: Top stars including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and other top stars will be in action on Day 3 of the Championships.
Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Live Scores: Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will take to the center court on Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships as he bids to get into the third round while the eyes of the world will also be on the likes of Iga Swiatek, and other top stars take center stage.
05 Jul 2023, 2:34 PM (IST)
Hello and a warm welcome from Aditya Pimpale to the Day 3 coverage of the Wimbledon Championships on WION as top names will start their quest to conquer glory at the age-old slam.