Wimbledon 2022's runner-up Nick Kyrgios' Australian court date pushed back by three weeks

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios` court date relating to a common assault charge has been pushed back by three weeks, media reported on Friday. Australian Capital Territory Policing previously said the charge was in relation to an incident in December 2021. Australian media said it was related to a complaint made by a former partner of the player.

Kyrgios, asked about the charge at a news conference at the Wimbledon championship in London this month, said his lawyer had advised him not to comment at this time. His lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon, was scheduled to appear before a Canberra court next Tuesday but the matter will now be heard on Aug. 23, the Australian Associated Press said. Kyrgios, ranked 47th in the world, is scheduled to play at next month`s Western & Southern Open, the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, which will start two weeks before the U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 29.