Wimbledon 2021: I'm a different player this year than I have been in previous years, says Roger Federer

Roger Federer moved into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for a record-expanding eighteenth time with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 success over Lorenzo Sonego. Addressing the media after the match, Roger Federer uncovered that he believes himself to be a "different player" at the current year's Championships.

He additionally gave his considerations on his conceivable quarterfinal rival, and why the personality of that player has almost no impact on his own arrangements.

Roger Federer will either play Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. Under ordinary conditions, Roger Federer would have known his next adversary at this point, yet the rest of the Daniil Medvedev-Hubert Hurkacz match has been moved to Tuesday because of the downpour.

ALSO READ: Tennis-Djokovic rolls into Wimbledon quarters with Garin thrashing

He then, at that point featured the need to focus on his game and be ready without paying much attention to who would the opponent be: "For me, it doesn't really matter who is on the other side of the net," Roger Federer said. "I have to focus on my game and have to rely on my weapons."

Roger Federer further asserted he is not, at this point the very player that won the title at SW19 multiple times. He clarified that not at all like earlier years, he currently needs to plan his matches on a point-by-point premise.

"I'm a different player at Wimbledon this year than I have been in previous years," Federer said. "I have to understand what works and think point by point."

"I vary from the baseline even more than I did before. It's a different time, even if I'm in the quarterfinals like I used to be," he added.

The 20-time Major hero further guaranteed he needed to demonstrate to himself that he could play at the most significant level in consecutive occasions. Roger Federer communicated his joy at preparing truly for Wimbledon on schedule, however then, at that point expressed that completing the match against Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets was vital to keep up with his energy levels.

"In my case, there was a rather big question mark because I had to show myself that I could really do it. I was willing to sacrifice certain things to be there on the court and try to get my physique ready for this tournament. It is very gratifying to be able to do it, although we will see how much more I have left in the tank. It was important to win in straight sets."